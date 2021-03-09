March 9, 2021
Turkish defence minister welcomes Egypt's respect for Turkey's continental shelf
Turkey’s defence minister has welcomed what he says is Egypt’s respect for Turkey’s continental shelf. Hulusi Akar mentioned that in the future Turkey could sign an agreement on maritime jurisdiction with Egypt. Assistant professor of security studies at Hasan Kalyoncu University Murat Aslan weighs in. #Egypt
