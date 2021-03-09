NASA’s Perseverance rover takes first Martian drive

NASA’s Mars Rover has conducted its first drive on the surface of the planet. The drive lasted about 33 minutes and the space agency showed a still a photo of the rover’s wheel tracks in the dust. Thursdays drive was a mobility tests for the Perseverance. Astrophysics David Brown at the Astronomy and Astrophysics Group at the University of Warwick. #Perseverancerover