Austria targets Muslim scholar researching Islamophobia
Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has reacted to the treatment faced by a Muslim academic living in Austria reportedly for his work on racism and anti-Muslim hate crime. Farid Hafez, spoke out against the raid on his home for the first time since it happened last November. Hafez has been a strong critic of Austria’s increasingly discriminatory policies towards its Muslims minority. Associate Professor of Political Science at the Turkish-German University Enes Bayrakli weighs in. #FaridHafez
March 9, 2021
