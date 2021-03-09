March 9, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel's vaccination programme faces privacy concerns
Israel is leading the world in its vaccination programme. More than half of its population of nine million have now had the first dose. But now Israel faces the challenge of balancing public health with the rights of the unvaccinated. Netta Barak-Corren from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem explains how the government is handling this. #Israelvaccinationprogram
Israel's vaccination programme faces privacy concerns
Explore