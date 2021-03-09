GEORGIA CRISIS: A test for the EU?

The Black Sea country of Georgia appears to be at the centre of a tug of war for influence, with Russia on one side and the European Union on the other. What's it going to take to bring stability back to a Cacusus nation that sits right between two major powers and has seen conflict with Russia little more than ten years ago? Guests: Sebastian Schaffer Institute for the Danube Region & Central Europe Sergi Kapanadze Former Deputy Speaker of Georgia's Parliament Ghia Nodia Professor of Politics at Ilia State University