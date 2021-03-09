Syria’s Decade of War

In 2011 pro-democracy protests swept across the Arab world toppling dictator after dictator, and it wasn’t long before the Arab spring came to Syria. Thousands of civilians took to the streets to demand the ouster of President Bashar al Assad, but his regime responded with a brutal crackdown that’s turned into a decade-long civil war. Hundreds of thousands have lost their lives and millions more have been displaced as Syria has been torn to shreds. As a result of the more than 80 percent of the country now lives below the poverty line in what’s become one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. So while the fighting may have eased, it’s clear that Syrian suffering has not. Guests: Fadel Abdul Ghany Chairman and Founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights Rania Kisar Chief Executive Volunteer Officer at SHINE Ammar Waqqaf Founder and Director of Gnosis Think Tank