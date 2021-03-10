Turkey to invest $11B to achieve energy efficiency by 2023 | Money Talks

In the last few years, Turkey has ramped up efforts to diversify its energy resources. As the country's energy needs grow, the government is increasing gas exploration in the Black Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara is also investing in alternative sources of energy, such as nuclear and renewables. We caught up with Bain & Company partner Volkan Kara at the Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul for his take on Turkey's energy policies. #BosphorusSummit #RenewableEnergy #Turkey