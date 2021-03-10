March 10, 2021
WORLD
Tsunami survivors call lost loves on the phone of the wind
This Thursday marks the tenth anniversary of a devastating earthquake and tsunami that killed almost 16,000 people in northeastern Japan. It also shut down the #Fukushima nuclear plant, one of the largest in the world. Today, a simple phone booth has become an unlikely source of comfort for those who lost people they loved. Natasha Hussain reports.
