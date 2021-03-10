Recalibrating US Foreign Policy | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

The Biden administration's commitment to human rights is tested as it vows to recalibrate its foreign policy and demonstrate its dedication to democracy and the rule of law —at home and abroad. President Joe Biden is facing backlash from his democratic colleagues for not holding Saudi leaders fully accountable after the release of a long awaited intelligence report concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 brutal assassination in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Senator Bob Menendez (D- New Jersey), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the US must send the message that "impunity is not the rule". The Biden administration also denounced the decision by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the Occupied State of Palestine. Meanwhile, Biden is facing criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill for ordering airstrikes in Syria last month, without Congressional authorization. According to the US, the air strikes targeted Iran-backed militias accused of carrying out a deadly rocket attack on a US-led coalition base in northern Iraq. While Biden campaigned on re-joining the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which the Trump administration withdrew from in 2018, the White House says it will not lift sanctions on Iran until Tehran comes into full compliance with its obligations. Iran says it is ready to fulfill its commitments after the US lifts its 'illegal sanctions and abandons its policy of threats and pressure.' Guests: Michael Lynk- United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967 Hans Blix- former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He was head of the United Nations Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC) in the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq war and is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden.