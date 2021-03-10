March 10, 2021
WHO: One in three women endured violence in their lifetime
One in three women and girls around the world has endured physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime. That is according to the largest study to date on the subject by the UN and the World Health Organization. Claudia Garcia-Moreno, Head of Addressing the needs of vulnerable populations at the WHO's Department of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research weighs in. #ViolenceAgainstWomen
