March 10, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar police officers flee to India after refusing shooting orders
Police officers from Myanmar who fled to India say they were ordered to shoot and kill protesters. About a dozen policemen crossed the border after refusing to follow orders. Security forces in Myanmar have been accused of killing more than 60 people since protests began following last month's military coup. Laila Humairah reports. #MyanmarJunta
Myanmar police officers flee to India after refusing shooting orders
Explore