Turkey starts building third nuclear reactor at Akkuyu

Progress is being made in the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched the next phase of the Akkuyu facility in southern Turkey. When complete, the power station is expected to meet up to 10-percent of the country's energy needs, and help domestic industries boost their output. Mobin Nasir gave us the latest from the construction site of the Akkuyu facility. #Turkey #NuclearPower #Energy