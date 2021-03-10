Djibouti signs Islamic banking deal with Turkey | Money Talks

In the last decade, Djibouti has grown to be one of Africa's major hubs for Islamic banking. The country wants to boost the sector by tapping into Turkish expertise. At the Bosphorus Summit held this week, Djibouti's central bank signed a pact with Turkish banks to increase the transfer of knowledge and skills in Islamic finance. We spoke to Malik Garad, who's the Head of Banking Supervision at the Central Bank of Djibouti and asked him about what his government hopes to achieve with the deal. #Djibouti #IslamicBanking #Turkey