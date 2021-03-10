March 10, 2021
UN urges nations to include climate in stimulus measures | Money Talks
The United Nations is reminding governments that the climate crisis remains a major threat to billions of people. That's after a new report by the UN Environment Programme and the University of Oxford found global heating has become an after-thought, as countries spend trillions of dollars to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Paolo Montecillo reports.
