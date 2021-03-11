March 11, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
British tourists book holidays on news travels may resume in May
"Airlines and travel companies in the UK have reported a huge increase in holiday bookings after PM Boris Johnson announced that international trips could potentially resume in May. And Turkey is a favourite location for tens of thousands who have already booked their flights for the summer. Mehmet Solmaz has more. #COVIDTravel #TurkishTourism"
British tourists book holidays on news travels may resume in May
Explore