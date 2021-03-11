March 11, 2021
UN Security Council condemns violence against protesters in Myanmar
The UN Security Council has condemned the violence against protesters in Myanmar and has called on the military to show restraint. The body called for the immediate release of members of the government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. Phil Robertson, deputy director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch has more. #Myanmar
