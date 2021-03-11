March 11, 2021
Bitcoin rise could leave carbon footprint the size of London
The price of Bitcoin has reached an all-time high recently, and while investors might be happy with their bank balances it's taking a heavy toll on the planet. New research shows the energy use of the bitcoin network could result in the cryptocurrency having a carbon footprint the same size as that of London. Financial economist Alex de Vries who is behind that research explains. #Bitcoin
