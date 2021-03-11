Fukushima Remembered: Japan marks 10th anniversary of earthquake and tsunami

Ten years ago, a huge earthquake struck Japan. The ensuing tsunami wiped out towns along the north-eastern coast and caused the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. More than 22,000 people died and tens of thousands of Fukushima residents who were forced to leave their homes are still displaced. We speak to Professor of engineering at the University of Southern California Najmedin Meshkati and ask why Japan did not close down all nuclear plants after the disaster. #FukushimaRemembered