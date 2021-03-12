BIZTECH
What Impact Have Foreign Powers Had on Syria?
What started as local protests against police and regime brutality in Syria soon drew the attention of foreign powers. But despite the interventions of Russia, Iran, the United States and Turkey, the war in Syria continues unabated, leading many to argue that foreign attempts to end the war have only prolonged it. Guests: Bassam Barabandi Former Syrian Diplomat Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Omer Ozkizilcik Security Analyst at the SETA Foundation
March 12, 2021
