WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should Harry and Meghan be stripped of their titles?
Once every few years an interview comes along that shakes things up and the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey is one of the big ones. It was filmed in sunny California and was watched by an estimated 50 million people worldwide but the real earthquake happened in Britain - where the Royal Family is now trying to work out how to deal with allegations of racism. Every paper leads with the story and everyone you meet has an opinion - some feel sorry for the couple, others wish they’d just keep their private lives...private
March 11, 2021
