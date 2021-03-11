BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
2011 disaster prompts Germany to phase out nuclear energy | Money Talks
Germany is on course to finalise its phasing out of nuclear power. Europe's biggest economy is one of several countries to have abandoned atomic energy in the wake of the Fukushima disaster 10 years ago. A deadly earthquake led to the meltdown of three reactors at the Japanese plant, which became the prelude to Germany's so-called energy transition. But as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, the result of powering down reactors seems to be just as difficult and costly as it is good for the environment. #Nuclear #Germany #Energy
2011 disaster prompts Germany to phase out nuclear energy | Money Talks
March 11, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us