Ankara condemns release of Turkish diplomat's assassin in US

A judge in Los Angeles has ordered the conditional release of an Armenian terrorist who was found guilty of assassinating a Turkish diplomat in 1982. Known as 'Harry', he was sentenced to life after gunning down Turkey's Consul General Kemal Arikan as he waited at a red light in Los Angeles. Turkey's foreign ministry has condemned the court's decision and plans to launch an appeal. Political analyst Onur Erim weighs in. #HampigSassounian