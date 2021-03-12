WORLD
Will the outcome of the Somalia-Kenya maritime dispute lead to further tensions?
The International Court of Justice will begin a seven-day public hearing about the maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia on Monday. Both countries are hoping to settle a long running disagreement over a disputed maritime area of the Indian Ocean. There has been growing tensions and so far, diplomatic talks have failed to resolve the issue. we speak to Dr Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, the head of Southlink Consultants in Nairobi and an expert on the Horn of Africa politics. #Somalia
March 12, 2021
