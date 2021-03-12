BIZTECH
President Erdogan announces economic reform package | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a new set of economic reforms centred around boosting production, investment, employment and exports.. with the aim of transforming the economy into one of the world's largest. Erdogan unveiled the major economic blueprint in Istanbul, and said the reforms will help the country lower inflation, boost the lira and its current account deficit. He said while the coronavirus pandemic challenged the country's financial system, the economy fared better than most.He says Turkey has responded well to the health crisis and should be able to continue to enjoy economic growth beyond the pandemic. #economicreforms #TurkeyEconomy #Pandemic
March 12, 2021
