Germany’s local elections a test for Merkel’s party

Germany’s super election year will start with twin state elections on Sunday. The country’s ruling conservatives and their coalition partner the Social Democrats, won high praise for taming the first Covid-19 wave in May. But that was short lived. As Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, frustration over a sluggish vaccine rollout and government scandals have added to a toxic mix for the Christian Democrats. #GermanyElections