March 14, 2021
Croatia has world's third highest organ donation rate
According to the International Registry on Organ Donation and Transplantation, Croatia currently has the third highest organ donation rate in the world with around 35 donors per one million people. And as Mirna Brekalo reports, that's welcome news for a country that has worked hard over the past decade to build an efficient, world-leading transplant system. #OrganDonation
