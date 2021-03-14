March 14, 2021
London police criticised for breaking Sarah Everard vigil
London police are being condemned for breaking up a vigil meant to highlight violence against women. They dragged away people mourning the killing of Sarah Everard, who disappeared early this month while walking home. The police action happened just hours after a fellow officer charged with her murder appeared in court. Liz Maddock has the story. #SarahEverard
