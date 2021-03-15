March 15, 2021
WORLD
US administers more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
The US has administered more than 100M doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That 35 million people being fully vaccinated. The milestone includes the 16.5 million vaccines administered under the Trump administration Joe Biden. Executive Medical Director at the Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Chicago Emily Landon explains. #Coronavirus
