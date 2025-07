A Decade of Conflict - Children of Daraa

Ten years ago, anti-regime slogans appeared on a wall in Syria’s Daraa. A group of children were detained, igniting protests that culminated in a revolution. A decade on, and with the war in Syria still raging, TRT World’s Sara Firth meets Bashir Abazid, one of the Daraa Freedom Boys who was detained over the graffiti. Executive Producer: Özgür Tomakin #Syria