March 15, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden holds virtual meeting with leaders of India, Japan and Australia
US president Joe Biden has held a virtual meeting with fellow leaders in the Indo-Pacific region. The thrust of the conversation with Japan and Australia was countering the economic and military rise of China. Deputy Director of the Asia program at The Wilson Center Michael Kugelman explains the significance of the Quad meeting. #theQuad
Biden holds virtual meeting with leaders of India, Japan and Australia
Explore