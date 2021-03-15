Gunmen abduct dozens of students in Nigeria’s Kaduna state

Unknown gunmen in Nigeria have abducted a group of students and staff from a college in the north west of state of Kaduna. The attackers raided the facility, which is near a military training academy. Officials in the state say the army rescued 180 people in the early hours of Friday but about 30 students are still missing. Security expert Kabir Adamu weighs in. #Nigeriakidnapping