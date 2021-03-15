March 15, 2021
WORLD
Biden asks US disaster agency FEMA to help migrant children
The Biden administration has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help to care for a growing number of migrant children arriving at the US-Mexico border. FEMA, which usually responds to major disasters, will help with shelters and transport for children. Political analyst Mark Meirowitz explains why FEMA’s help has become necessary. #JoeBiden
