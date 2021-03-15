BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Bitcoin prices retreat after hitting $62,000 on Saturday
Bitcoin prices have soared past 60-thousand dollars for the first time, as major companies and financial institutions continue to adopt cryptocurrencies. The world's largest digital currency has surged almost one thousand percent over the last 12 months, with the bitcoin market now worth more than a-trillion dollars. Director of Investment Strategy at fintech firm NAGA Jameel Ahmad explains. #Bitcoin
Bitcoin prices retreat after hitting $62,000 on Saturday
March 15, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us