March 15, 2021
Is Sri Lanka’s burqa ban a wrongheaded response to Easter Bombings?
Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister has signed a cabinet order seeking to ban Muslim women from wearing the burqa and other face veils. Government officials say they want to curb religious extremism, but Muslim leaders say the legislation is Islamaphobic. Vice president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka Hilmi Ahmed explains. #SriLankasFaceCoveringBan
