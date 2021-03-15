BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Businesses in Turkey help Syrian refugees earn a living | Money Talks
Ten years after war broke out in Syria, the country remains roiled in conflict. Millions of people have fled their homes, with many of them seeking refuge in neighbouring Turkey. While the government and dozens of aid organisations provide Syrians with housing, healthcare and other basic necessities.. experts say helping refugees become self-sufficient is the only sustainable solution. Our correspondent Mobin Nasir reports on one initiative that's teaching Syrians new skills so they can improve their livelihoods. Our other correspondent Obaida Hitto is in Jarablus in northern Syria, where many homes continue to face a shortage of basic needs, like food and electricity. #TurkeyBusinesses #Syria #Livelihoods
Businesses in Turkey help Syrian refugees earn a living | Money Talks
March 15, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us