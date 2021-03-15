Businesses in Turkey help Syrian refugees earn a living | Money Talks

Ten years after war broke out in Syria, the country remains roiled in conflict. Millions of people have fled their homes, with many of them seeking refuge in neighbouring Turkey. While the government and dozens of aid organisations provide Syrians with housing, healthcare and other basic necessities.. experts say helping refugees become self-sufficient is the only sustainable solution. Our correspondent Mobin Nasir reports on one initiative that's teaching Syrians new skills so they can improve their livelihoods. Our other correspondent Obaida Hitto is in Jarablus in northern Syria, where many homes continue to face a shortage of basic needs, like food and electricity. #TurkeyBusinesses #Syria #Livelihoods