Oscar Nominations | Coming 2 America | Reading in the Dark

On this episode of Showcase; Oscar Nominations 00:40 Ali Arıkan, Film Critic 03:23 The Mystery of Banksy 12:20 Contemporary Russian Art 15:34 Reading in the Dark 18:14 Coming 2 America 21:15 Hard Times of Cultural Venues 23:41 #Oscars #Banksy #EddieMurphy