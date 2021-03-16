WORLD
1 MIN READ
Correct disposal of masks, PPE vital in saving environment
The pandemic has accelerated the use of disposable face masks and gloves. More masks are being produced by the hour than ever before, but most end up in landfills instead of being properly disposed of. They pose a major threat to the environment, and researchers are figuring out innovative ways to turn this trash into treasure. Anastasia Miliou from the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation weighs in. #plasticwaste
Correct disposal of masks, PPE vital in saving environment
March 16, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us