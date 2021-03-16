WORLD
1 MIN READ
EMA remains 'firmly convinced' by AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab
France and Italy have said they will resume their programmes of inoculations if the European Medicines Agency gives the AZ jab the all-clear at its meeting on Thursday. Earlier, the EMA and the World Health Organisation both said there is "no indication" the vaccine causes blood clots. But scientists are concerned that the temporary halt to the roll-out - which has now spread to 13 countries - may have eroded public confidence in one of the main vaccines in the fight against the pandemic. TRT World's Mehmet Solmaz has more
EMA remains 'firmly convinced' by AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab
March 16, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us