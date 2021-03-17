BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Dozens of countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine | Money Talks
AstraZeneca's vaccine was once hailed as a life-saving injection that could protect much of the world against COVID-19. But a rising number of countries are halting its use, over concerns the vaccine could cause blood clots. Investigations are currently underway, but for now, the World Health Organisation says the injection is safe.. and as Mobin Nasir reports, many other countries are still using it. For more on this, Dr. Muhammad Munir spoke to us from the UK. He's a virologist at Lancaster University. #AstraZeneca #SideEffects #CoronaVirusVaccine
Dozens of countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine | Money Talks
March 17, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us