UK luxury watch sales surge as retailers embrace e-commerce | Money Talks

It's no great surprise that the luxury watch industry has taken a hit during the pandemic. But after a tough 2020, many retailers in the UK are reporting a rebound in sales. With travel and hospitality currently off limits, many Brits appear to be splashing their savings on more tangible consumer goods. Matt Gooderick has more. #LuxuryWatches #Ecommerce #ConsumerGoods