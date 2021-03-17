BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Stimulus measures fuel surge in prices of digital assets | Money Talks
Governments and central banks have flooded their economies with trillions of dollars stimulus to cushion the impact of the pandemic. A lot of that money has fueled a boom in various asset classes. One beneficiary has been the market for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. These digital files are what bitcoin is to physical currency, and they're starting to sell for millions of dollars. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Maria Paula Fernandez in Berlin. She's an NFT and blockchain analyst and adviser at Golem Factory, a European market place for digital assets. She's also the founder of the Department of Decentralization, a group that promotes the use of open source software. #CryptoCurremcies #NonFungibleTokens #BlockChain
March 17, 2021
