Kenyan firm uses fly larvae to make organic animal feed | Money Talks
In Kenya, animal feed manufacturers are turning to an unlikely source of protein for their products to partly replace fish and soy, which are often in short supply. Adesewa Josh reports on how a fly species is turning into a lucrative and environmentally-friendly business for farmers. #Kenyan #OrganicAnimalFeed #FlyLarvae
