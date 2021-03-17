WORLD
Syrian refugees in Germany strive for new life
It was six years ago that German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to allow more than one million refugees into the country with her open border policy. No other European state had ever accepted more refugees. The migrants had fled the war in Syria, and more than half of them have now found jobs. While their story of war, loss and exile may be similar, they've taken different paths to rebuild new lives. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin. #SyrianRefugees
March 17, 2021
