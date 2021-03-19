WORLD
1 MIN READ
Casualties Mount as Civilian Resistance to the Military Coup in Myanmar Grows Stronger
The number of dead and detained continues to rise, there are reports of enforced disappearances and torture. Yet the ruling junta has failed to deter Myanmar's anti-coup movement. Rights group Amnesty International, who documented the military's use of force against the Rohingya and other minorities - says the same tactics and weapons are now being used against peaceful protesters across the country. It's more than six weeks since the military regime of General Min Aung Line took control by force. And in that time, civil society and the economy have collapsed. Guests: Win Naing UK Party Chairperson of the National League for Democracy Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Burma Campaign UK Officer Khin Ohmar Chair of Progressive Voice's Advisory Board Charles Santiago Chairman of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights
March 19, 2021
