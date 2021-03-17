BIZTECH
Uber reclassifies drivers as employees after UK court ruling | Money Talks
Shares in Uber have tumbled after the ride-hailing giant announced it will now be giving its 70-thousand drivers in the UK the minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions. The move follows a legal judgement last month that ruled Uber drivers should be treated as "workers" and not as freelance contractors. The move has been broadly welcomed and some hope it will lead to improved conditions across the so-called "gig" economy. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on this, Yaseen Aslam joined us from London. He's the President of the App Drivers and Couriers Union and was the lead claimant in the case against Uber. #Uber #WorkerRights #DriversUnion
March 17, 2021
