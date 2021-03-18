WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey: 'New EU refugee deal must stop pushbacks in Aegean Sea'
TRT World's Andrew Hopkins talks to Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci about EU-Turkey relations and regional challenges Turkey is facing. The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of EU relations says a new refugee deal with Brussels must put an end to illegal pushbacks in the Aegean Sea. An agreement reached in 2016 gave financial aid to Turkey to provide help for Syrian refugees. Both sides are currently looking at renewing it. #Turkey
Turkey: 'New EU refugee deal must stop pushbacks in Aegean Sea'
March 18, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us