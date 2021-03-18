Turkey: 'New EU refugee deal must stop pushbacks in Aegean Sea'

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins talks to Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci about EU-Turkey relations and regional challenges Turkey is facing. The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of EU relations says a new refugee deal with Brussels must put an end to illegal pushbacks in the Aegean Sea. An agreement reached in 2016 gave financial aid to Turkey to provide help for Syrian refugees. Both sides are currently looking at renewing it. #Turkey