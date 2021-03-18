BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UNCTAD report predicts global economy to grow 4.7% in 2021 | Money Talks
The global economy is expected to rebound in 2021, after taking a heavy blow from the pandemic. A new report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development says it expects growth to accelerate, as countries get a better handle on the health crisis. But it warns global inequality remains a threat to the pace of the world's recovery. Jeronim Capaldo joins us now from Geneva. He's an economic affairs officer at the Globalisation and Development Strategies division of the UN Conference on Trade and Development. Jeronim Capaldo spoke to us from Geneva. He's an economic affairs officer at the Globalisation and Development Strategies division of the UN Conference on Trade and Development. #GlobalGrowth #StimulusPackages #Pandemic
March 18, 2021
