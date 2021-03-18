Super Nintendo World opens in Japan as COVID-19 cases dip | Money Talks

Starting a business that relies on big crowds sounds like a bad idea in the middle of a pandemic. But one of the biggest names in video games is going ahead with its very first theme park. Super Nintendo World opened in Japan this week, in a dream-come-true for its legions of long-time fans. Laila Humairah reports. #SuperNintendoWorld #Japan #COVID19cases