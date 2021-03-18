BIZTECH
1/3: Where next for Piers Morgan?
Last week Piers Morgan, one of Britain’s most high-profile journalists, walked off set during a heated argument about Meghan Markle, parting ways with his network soon after. This week he was reportedly the object of a 14 million dollar bidding war between two new conservative networks; Rupert Murdoch’s ‘News UK TV’ and ‘GB News’ run by a former BBC big wig Andrew Neil. Both are racing to be the next big thing in British broadcasting. Of course he may end up going to America and Rupert Murdoch’s Fox news - which dominates in the right wing space but has recently had strong competition from Newsmax and to a lesser extent One America News Network. He could even end up at Aljazeera which is planning its own conservative channel called 'rightly' With a rise in conservative TV news around the world, did Piers Morgan pick the right time to walk?
March 18, 2021
