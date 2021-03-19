Report: Children beheaded by militants in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

Young children are being murdered in Mozambique by militants waging a campaign of terror in the country’s north. A report from the Save the Children says some as young as 11 are being beheaded by armed groups linked to Daesh and Al Shabaab in the province of Capo Delgado. Acting director of the Global Media Unit at Save the Children Rik Goverde explains. #MozambiquesCaboDelgado